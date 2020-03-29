US President Donald Trump is considering a quarantine on New York and surrounding areas of New Jersey and Connecticut as coronavirus cases continue to jump, making these areas the worst affected in the US.

“I am giving consideration to a QUARANTINE of developing ‘hot spots’, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. A decision will be made, one way or another, shortly,” Trump tweeted on Saturday.

“We’d like to see [it] quarantined because it’s a hotspot. I’m thinking about that,” Trump said.

New York has the largest number of Covid-19 positive cases in the US with more than 52,000 cases and over 700 deaths.

“We might not have to do it, but there’s a possibility that sometime today we’ll do a quarantine, short-term, two weeks on New York. Probably New Jersey, certain parts of Connecticut,” Trump said.

The US President said that the possible quarantine would be “enforceable” and “restrict travel” from those parts of the tri-state area.

However, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that he has not discussed such a move with Trump. “I don’t even know what that means. I don’t know how that could be legally enforceable,” Cuomo said.

“I didn’t speak to him about any quarantine,” he told reporters.