Displaced Sezin villagers face many crises

Hundreds of Sezin villagers who abandoned their homes due to the fighting took place I Sezin village, Hpa-kant township, Kachin State, two months ago already faced many difficulties, the volunteers and displaced villagers told to the EMG.

“Totaling 1,119 displaced villagers are now sheltering at the monasteries and community centers. Some displaced villagers sheltered at their relatives. The charity groups including KMSS and Peace Negotiators donated humanitarian aids for the displaced villagers. Actually, it is very difficult to re-build the village. The armed groups stationed at the Sezin village. Moreover, other armed organizations stationed at the nearby villages. So, the villagers have worry about that. No one Sezin villager do the farming industry. They work at the gold mining sites. It is very difficult to establish the village again. The villagers had fled to safer places with empty handed. If they can’t return back their homes, they have trouble getting aids,” said Maung Lwin, Chairman of Tarmakhan Social Welfare Association which also helps the displaced villagers.

After the fighting between Kachin Independence Army-KIA and PDF and Tatmadaw[military and Shanni Nationalities Army-SNA took place Sezin village on August 9th, nearly 7,000 villagers fled to safer places. Around 400 houses out of 600 were burned down in Sezin village. The victims are now taking shelters at the monasteries and pagodas in Tarmakhan, Seikmu and Lonekhin regions. Some villagers shelters at their relatives.

The Sezin village is situated on the embankment of U-ru river in Kachin State and there are nearly 600 houses comprising over 5,000 family members.