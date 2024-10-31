Disengagement almost done, India-China armies exchange sweets at various border points in Ladakh on Diwali

Indian and Chinese Army troops on Thursday exchanged sweets at various border points in the Ladakh sector on the occasion of Diwali

Indian and Chinese Army exchange took place at Hot Springs, Karakoram Pass, Daulat Beg Oldi, KongkLa and Chushul-Moldo border meeting point in Ladakh on the occasion of Diwali.

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the disengagement process in LAC (Line of Actual Control) in eastern Ladakh is nearly complete.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while speaking during the inauguration ceremony of Bob Khathing Museum in Assam’s Tezpur, said, “At some areas along the LAC, discussions have been ongoing between India and China at both diplomatic and military levels to resolve conflicts.”

“Following recent talks, there has been a broad consensus to restore the ground situation. This consensus has developed on the basis of equal and mutual security. Based on this consensus, the disengagement process is nearly complete. We will strive to move beyond just disengagement, but for that, we will need to wait a little longer,” Defence Minister Singh added.

On Wednesday, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong said that it is natural for India and China to have differences as neighbouring countries but the important thing is how to handle and solve these differences. With India and China having completed the disengagement process between in Depsang and Demchok in eastern Ladakh, Xu Feihong said he is looking forward to smooth cooperation of between India and China in every field including politics, business and education.

India and China have recently agreed on patrol arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the India-China border.

The border standoff between India and China began in eastern Ladakh along the LAC in 2020, sparked by Chinese military actions. This incident led to prolonged tensions between the two nations, significantly straining their relations.

Earlir, Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi stressed that restoring trust along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) would be a gradual process, to return to the April 2020 status quo, highlighting the steps of disengagement, de-escalation, and buffer zone management as crucial for easing tensions between the two nations. He further explained that the process will take place in phases, with each step aimed at reducing tensions.