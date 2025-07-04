Delhi gets its dedicated grievance redressal centre in ‘Mukhyamantri JanSeva Sadan’

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated the new ‘Mukhyamantri JanSeva Sadan’ at 2/8 Raj Niwas Marg, Civil Lines, the city’s first-ever dedicated grievance public redressal and dialogue centre of its kind.

Speaking at the event, Gupta reiterated that public service is the supreme duty of her government and the happiness, dignity, and prosperity of every Delhiite is their topmost priority.

Advertisement

She added that this new facility is an extension of the tradition of public participation, transparency, and accountability, built on the foundation of people’s trust.

Advertisement

Describing it as a new chapter in public welfare, launched with the support, affection, and blessings of Delhi’s citizens, the CM appealed to the public to embrace this centre as a symbol of service, resolution, and commitment where every complaint gets addressed, every voice gets a response, and every citizen receives full respect.

The ‘Mukhyamantri JanSeva Sadan’ has been established by the Delhi Government with the objective of direct communication with the people, institutionalizing public hearings, and ensuring timely redressal of grievances.

She elaborated that the Sadan is a dedicated platform where citizens can directly submit their grievances, suggestions, and participate in public hearings.

Moreover, a coordinated system will be implemented under the presence of senior officials to ensure prompt resolution of issues, the CM added.

“Our aim is to ensure that no resident of Delhi has to run from pillar to post with their problems; instead, they can come directly to this centre and receive a timely resolution,” she said.

Criticizing AAP, the CM claimed that in the previous government, there was a communication gap between the government and the public. “Our government wants to assure people that their voice will reach the government directly, and every issue will be addressed swiftly,” she said.