Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon rises to 2,412: Report

The death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon since the beginning of the Israel-Hezbollah conflict on October 8, 2023, has reached 2,412, and the number of wounded individuals has increased to 11,285, according to a report by the Lebanese Council of Ministers.

Meanwhile, the death toll from Israeli airstrikes on different areas in Lebanon on October 16 reached 45 while injuries stood at 179, the report said on Thursday.

The report said that during the past 24 hours, 96 airstrikes and shelling were recorded in various areas of Lebanon, bringing the total number of attacks since the beginning of the Israeli “aggression” to 10,246, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the report, about a third of the Lebanese people have become displaced, and there is a risk of spreading epidemics among the displaced.

The National Committee for the Coordination of Crisis Response Operations is working with relevant ministries to secure additional shelters in various governorates to receive the displaced, it added.

The Israeli army has launched intensive attacks on Lebanon since late September in an escalation with Hezbollah, heightening concerns about a broader war as the conflict between Hamas and Israel continues in the Gaza Strip.