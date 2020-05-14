The Taliban have carried out a deadly attack on Thursday an Afghan army base after the government ordered forces to resume strikes against the militants.

The interior ministry confirmed that the attack took place in the eastern city of Gardez.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a WhatsApp message to media “After the announcement of the offensive… a martyrdom attack was carried out against an important military headquarters of the Kabul administration”.

Earlier on Tuesday, at least dozens were killed and many injured in an explosion that took place near a hospital in Kabul.

24 people were dead and dozens more wounded in a suicide blast claimed by ISIL (ISIS) at a funeral in eastern Afghanistan, according to the local government, in one of two attacks to hit the country on Tuesday.

No group has claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s attack.

This was the third consecutive day of blast rocking the Afghan capital.

On Monday, four back-to-back roadside bombs exploded in a northern district of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul that left four civilians injured.

Terrorists have carried out several roadside bombings and rocket attacks in Kabul and other parts of the country in recent weeks, but Monday’s four consecutive explosions appeared to be the first coordinated effort for some months.

On March 25, an unidentified gunmen and suicide bombers stormed a Sikh gurdwara in Kabul that killed at least 27 worshippers and eight others injured.

In July 2019, a senior PPS officer Gen. Abdul Ghaffar died days after being injured in a roadside mine explosion in Kabul’s Qala-e-Zaman Khan neighbourhood.