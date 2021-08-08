Follow Us:
Cuba reports 8,893 new Covid cases

As of now, there are 46,724 active cases in the country, while 451 patients have been admitted to intensive care units.

SNS Web | Havana | August 8, 2021 7:55 am

In the latest update, Cuba reported 8,893 new cases and 96 deaths from coronavirus on Saturday, the Ministry of Public Health said.

The ministry’s national director of hygiene and epidemiology Francisco Duran said that 31 of the people diagnosed with the virus in the last day had a source of infection from abroad, adding that 4.1 per cent (365) of the 8,893 positive cases were asymptomatic, Xinhua reported.

The province of Havana registered the highest number of new cases, with 1,590 new infections in the last 24 hours, followed by the provinces of Cienfuegos (1,272) and Ciego de Avila (1,087).

Cuba has registered 448,792 cases and 3,355 deaths from COVID-19 so far.

