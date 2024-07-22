“Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President”: Donald Trump on Biden’s withdrawal from presidential race

Shortly after Joe Biden ended his reelection bid, Republican candidate Donald Trump said that the incumbent president was “not fit to run” and “is certainly not fit to serve.” The former president further said Biden “only attained the position of president by lies and fake news.”

“Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve – And never was! He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement,” Trump said in a statement posted on his Truth Social network.

Trump, 78, added, “All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t – And now, look what he’s done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists. We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump’s statement came after Biden announced his decision to not seek re-election in the “best interest” of the Democratic Party and the country. He said that he will speak to the nation later this week in more detail.

Biden’s announcement to withdraw from the race to be the next president comes following mounting pressure from Democrats after his incoherent performance in the nationally televised 90-minute debate with Trump on June 27.

In a letter posted on X, Biden stated, “And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term. I will speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about my decision.”

Biden has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the presidential nominee for the Democratic Party and called on Democrats to “come together and beat” Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

He said that the US has been a strong economy in the world and they have made historic investments in rebuilding the nation, lowering prescription drug costs for seniors and expanding affordable healthcare to a record number of Americans.

Highlighting the achievements of his government in the past, Biden said, “Over the past three and a half years, we have made great progress as a Nation. Today, America has the strongest economy in the world. We’ve made historic investments in rebuilding our Nation, in lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, and in expanding affordable health care to a record number of Americans.”

“We’ve provided critically needed care to a million veterans exposed to toxic substances. Passed the first gun safety law in 30 years. Appointed the first African American woman to the Supreme Court. And passed the most significant climate legislation in the history of the world. America has never been better positioned to lead than we are today,” he added.

Stressing that it had been a “greatest honour” of his life to serve as US President. Biden said, “I know none of this could have been done without you, the American people. Together, we overcame a once in a century pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. We’ve protected and preserved our Democracy. And we’ve revitalized and strengthened our alliances around the world. It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President.”

He expressed gratitude to US Vice President Kamala Harris for being an “extraordinary partner” for him. He even thanked people who worked for his re-election.

He said, “For now, let me express my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me reelected. I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work. And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me. I believe today what I always have: that there is nothing America can’t do – when we do it together. We just have to remember we are the United States of America.”