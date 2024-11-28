‘Criminalised for standing up against injustice’: Former J&K DGP, retired officials slam Bangladesh ISKCON priest arrest

Former Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) S.P. Vaid on Wednesday criticised the arrest of ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh, saying the latter has been criminalised for standing up against injustice, while terming the arrest a “direct attack on free speech and right to protest peacefully”.

A letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Vaid which has been undersigned by several retired IAS, IPS and Army officers and a former judge seeking protection of Hindus in Bangladesh while demanding the release of Chinmoy Krishna Das and other religious leaders, read: “We are writing to express our deep concern regarding the increasing violence, discrimination, and persecution being faced by the Hindu minority in Bangladesh. The systematic attacks against Hindus, their religious sites, their properties, and their very dignity are reaching unprecedented levels. These acts of violence and discrimination not only violate the fundamental rights of the Hindu community in Bangladesh but also undermine the principles of peace, coexistence, and religious freedom that India and Bangladesh have historically upheld.”

The letter stated that the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das on fabricated sedition charges is particularly troubling.

“He was detained simply for organising a peaceful protest against the ongoing atrocities and advocating for the rights of the Hindu community. His peaceful activism should have been protected as a fundamental right, yet he has been criminalized for standing up against injustice. This arrest is a direct attack on free speech, freedom of assembly, and the right to peacefully protest,” it said.

The letter further read “given the gravity of these human rights violations, we respectfully urge the Government of India to take the following actions”.

1. Immediate Protection for Hindus in Bangladesh: The Government of Bangladesh must take urgent measures to protect Hindu religious sites, businesses, and homes from further attacks and desecration. It is essential that the safety and security of the Hindu community be ensured, and that the perpetrators of violence are held accountable.

2. Release of Chinmoy Krishna Das and Other Religious Leaders: The immediate release of Chinmoy Krishna Das and other religious leaders who have been unjustly arrested is essential. All charges against them should be dropped, and their rights to peacefully protest and voice their concerns should be upheld.

3. Justice for Hindu Women: We demand that the Government of Bangladesh investigate the increasing cases of violence, abduction, and forced conversion of Hindu women. The perpetrators must be brought to justice, and legal protections must be put in place to safeguard Hindu women and ensure their rights.

4. Protection of Employment and Property Rights: The unlawful removal of Hindu government employees from their jobs and the seizure of their properties must cease immediately. Hindus in Bangladesh must be allowed to live with dignity, free from social and economic persecution.

5. International Sanctions on Bangladesh: We call for the application of targeted international sanctions against Bangladesh, particularly against those individuals and entities complicit in religious persecution and human rights violations. These sanctions should be aimed at pressuring the Bangladeshi government to end its complicity in these atrocities and to protect the rights of religious minorities.

6. Diplomatic Action at the United Nations and Other International Forums: We urge the Government of India to take this matter to international platforms such as the United Nations, the Human Rights Council, and other relevant international forums. Diplomatic pressure must be applied on the Government of Bangladesh to hold accountable those responsible for the persecution of Hindus and to ensure that they cease their discriminatory practices. The global community must take a united stand against religious intolerance and discrimination.

The letter stated that the situation in Bangladesh is dire, and the Hindu community is suffering under conditions that are reminiscent of severe human rights violations.

“The Government of India has a moral and diplomatic responsibility to raise this issue at the highest levels and to take strong, decisive action to protect the rights and safety of Hindus in Bangladesh.

“We trust that, under your leadership, India will continue to stand as a beacon of hope and justice for religious minorities abroad. We sincerely hope that this matter will be given the urgent attention it deserves, and that steps will be taken to ensure the safety, dignity, and basic rights of the Hindu community in Bangladesh,” it read.