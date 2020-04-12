As Spain prepares to allow non-essential workers to resume work from Monday, authorities have warned that the move was not a de-escalation of the measures in place and that the quarantine would remain until at least April 26.

Saturday’s data continued to reflect a downward trend in the number of infections and deaths and came as the government prepared to restore some activities on Monday and Tuesday after all non-essential workers were told to stay at home on March 28, reports efe news.

“We are facing an evident slowdown in the epidemic. We are closer to beating the virus. But we remain in a state of confinement, at least until April 26,” Health Minister Salvador Illa said.

With the decree banning all non-essential work being lifted on Monday, the Minister said that those with symptoms or anyone who had been in contact with an infected person should not resume work.

People with chronic diseases and pregnant women have been advised to work from home or request a medical note.

The Minister said that social distancing measures were essential and people should keep a distance of at least one metre on public transport.

On Monday and Tuesday several economic sectors that were forced shut for two weeks on March 30, including the construction sector and industrial activities, will resume activities.

Despite the easing of measures, citizens will only be allowed to go out to do shopping, visit a pharmacy, tend to vulnerable family members or to go to work.

The rate of new infections registered a daily increase of 3.07 per cent (compared to 3 per cent recorded on Friday) with 4,830 new infections bringing the total number of cases in Spain to 163,027.

Some 3,441 patients were discharged from hospital, bringing the total number of recoveries to 59,109 which is 36.7 per cent of all registered cases.

The nation recorded its lowest death rate since March 23 on Saturday with 510 fatalities, taking the overall toll to 16,606.

Madrid continues to be the worst affected region, with over 6,000 deaths.

“We want to test all health workers who have been exposed from the beginning, we also want to test their families,” Isabel Diaz Ayuso, President of the Madrid region, told reporters outside the IFEMA field hospital in the capital.