Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned on Thursday that the COVID-19 pandemic remains serious in Canada.

Trudeau said that the situation remains serious in some regions where large numbers of new cases are still being reported, as well as in places like long-term care homes.

During a press conference, the Prime Minister said, “I want to be very clear. We’re not out of the woods. The pandemic is still threatening the health and safety of Canadians”.

Meanwhile, according to the Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam, Canada could see “explosive growth” in new COVID-19 cases if reopening is not done with caution.

On May 23, Trudeau had announced that his government was ready to track the contacts of those who test positive for COVID-19 by making tracing calls every day.

Trudeau has expanded the scope of, and eligibility for the program since first promising it in March.

Canada has reportedly tested nearly 1.4 million people. It nominally has the capacity to test 60,000 people per day, but has been averaging only about 28,000 daily.

According to new short-term federal model released by Health Canada on Thursday, as of June 15, the country could see between 97,990 and 107,454 cases, and between 7,700 and 9,400 deaths.

Coronavirus worldwide cases are nearing 6.7-million mark taking positive patients toll to 6,697,140 with 393,102 deaths while 3,244,329 have recovered, according to Worldometer figures.

The United States, Spain, Russia, India, UK, Germany, Brazil, Italy, France are among the worst-hit countries having maximum cases of coronavirus and the numbers are increasing every day.