Germany will take new steps towards normalisation in May, including reopening shops and schools after weeks of shutdown imposed to control the spread of the coronavirus, according to a draft agreement seen by AFP Wednesday.
“Even after initial steps to open up were introduced from April 20, the number of new infections remained low,” according to the document.
With “no new wave of infection” so far detected — justifying the series of bolder reopening steps. So far, only certain children like those soon facing exams had been allowed to return to class.
But now kindergartens and primary schools will also reopen from next week.
Chancellor Angela Merkel and premiers from Germany’s 16 federal states are expected to sign off on the text later on Wednesday.
Regarding shops, the politicians said all could reopen but requirements “for hygiene, managing entry and avoiding queues forming” would be imposed.
On Saturday, Merkel has called for global cooperation in developing a vaccine against the novel coronavirus.
States will also have a free hand over whether to reopen restaurants beginning on May 9, as well as on decisions affecting theatres, concert halls, nightclubs and gyms.
Merkel also said the country wanted to work closely with the WHO, which has a key role in this issue.
The government also includes a general call for everyone to continue to maintain a safe distance from one another and wear masks in shops and on public transport.
In April, Merkel announced plans to slowly ease restrictions brought in to tackle the virus pandemic.
Germany has reported over 167,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus with nearly 7,000 deaths due to the infection so far.
As per the latest report, over 3.7 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide with over 258,000 deaths, overwhelming the health care facilities across the globe.
