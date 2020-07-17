Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Friday said that the island country will not face a lockdown nor curfew following the detection of a new COVID-19 cluster at a rehab centre.

Speaking to heads of media institutions and senior editors, Rajapaksa said the patients detected recently were not from the society but all from quarantine camps or were the associates of camp employees or inmates from the Kandakadu Drug Rehabilitation Centre, according to the media report.

“This is not a second wave. All these contacts have been traced and quarantined”, Rajpaksha further added.

In May, the Sri Lankan government aimed at total relaxation of the curfew restrictions imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country has reported 2,680 COVID-19 patients on Friday morning after over 490 patients tested positive for the virus at the Kandakadu Rehabilitation camp.

Out of the total number infected to date, 2,007 patients have been successfully treated and released, while 11 deaths have been reported, according to the Health Ministry.

Sri Lanka had banned district to district travel since March 20, just days after the first local patient was detected.

The government imposed curfew restrictions in March after the corona cases escalated.

The first Sri Lankan national infected with the disease was reported on March 11.