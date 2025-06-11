Covid-19 cases forecast to rise later this month in South Korea: Health authorities

Covid-19 infections in South Korea are forecast to steadily rise later this month ahead of the summer vacation season, health authorities said Tuesday, urging older adults and vulnerable groups to receive vaccinations.

South Korea had seen a steady increase in Covid-19 cases in summer, and this year is expected to be similar to previous years, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

Last year, the number of hospitalised Covid-19 patients swelled to 1,444 in the third week of August, from 1,362 in the second week and 864 in the first week.

The number of Covid-19 patients had remained steady at around 100 for the past four weeks, but other nations, such as Thailand and Taiwan, have been suffering a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases, which have been exacerbated by variants.

The country is offering free Covid-19 vaccination to those aged 65 or older, vulnerable to Covid-19 infections and high-risk groups by the end of this month.

As of Monday, around 47.5 per cent of those aged 65 or more had received vaccination against Covid-19, according to the KDCA, Yonhap news agency reported.

India is also experiencing an uptick in COVID-19 cases. According to the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 783 patients have been cured, discharged, or migrated from various parts of the country as of Tuesday morning.

As of 8 am on Tuesday, the total number of active Covid-19 cases in India has reached 6,815, reflecting an increase of 324 cases. In the past 24 hours, three new COVID-19-related fatalities were reported, with one each occurring in Delhi, Kerala, and Jharkhand.

The current rise in Covid-19 cases in India is attributed to new Omicron sub-variants, including JN.1, NB.1.8.1, LF.7, and XFC. These variants are known for their increased transmissibility but generally cause mild symptoms. The World Health Organisation currently categorises these as “Variants Under Monitoring,” indicating they are not yet a cause for concern but warrant vigilance. Meanwhile, SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for Covid-19, has not vanished; rather, it has transitioned into a recurring cycle of illnesses, akin to seasonal flu, and no longer poses an unpredictable emergency.