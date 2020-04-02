Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday has recalled Parliament for an expanded emergency aid as the country was facing the greatest economic and health challenge since the Second World War due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During a press conference, Trudeau said that recalling Parliament was part of a “Team Canada” effort to combat the COVID-19 spread that has shut down huge sections of the economy and placed a massive strain on the medical system, according to the report.

Trudeau called the aid package of C$107 billion ($75 billion) to help the unemployed, protect jobs of workers in shuttered businesses and loans and liquidity measures for business as the “biggest economic measures in our lifetime to defeat a threat to our health”.

“This is the largest economic program in Canada’s history”, the prime minister added.

“This must be a Team Canada effort. Governments of all orders across the country are stepping up to fulfil their responsibility to Canadians. Canada hasn’t seen this type of civic mobilization since the Second World War.”

Trudeau clarified that starting April 6 Canadians can apply for aid package titled the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, but if they are set to get the new 75 per cent wage subsidy, they cannot collect both.

Last week, Trudeau said that the country will not allow anyone displaying symptoms of the COVID-19 respiratory illness to board domestic flights or inter-city passenger trains,

Trudeau said the new wage subsidy will only be available to employers who commit to paying the remaining 25 per cent of an employee’s salary.

On Monday, the Prime Minister had announced that Canadian businesses whose revenue has decreased by 30 per cent or more due to the pandemic will be eligible for a 75 per cent wage subsidy, regardless of the number of employees they have.

Trudeau has faced criticism at home for sending a shipment of protective equipment to China in February, before COVID-19 cases spiked in Canada.

As of Wednesday, there were 9,489 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 107 death in the country.

A total of 932,605 Covid-19 cases have been reported across more than 175 countries and territories with 16,809 deaths reported so far, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The US has recorded the highest numbers of cases worldwide at 199,092 including 4,361 deaths. Italy has a total of 110,574 positive cases including 13,155 deaths, the highest fatalities globally. Spain followed Italy with 102,136 cases and 9,053 deaths.

