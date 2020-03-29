The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) on Saturday extended ban on all domestic flights and almost all international flights to April 7 amid a shutdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the CAAB spokesman Mohammad Sohel Kamruzzaman, they have extended the ban by a week.

Cargo flights will operate normally, he added.

Bangladesh and most other countries have already put unprecedented travel curbs to battle the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Bangladesh announced a stimulus package of 50 billion taka ($5.9 million) to help export-oriented industries to counter the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic at home and abroad.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made the announcement in a televised address to the nation on the eve of the country’s Independence Day, programs to celebrate the day have already been cancelled,

Earlier on Friday, Biman Bangladesh Airlines said that its last flights to the UK, which was not under the purview of a ban on arrivals from Europe, will leave Dhaka on Tuesday and return the following day, bdnews24 reported.

Besides Europe, Bangladesh suspended air connectivity with India, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, Turkey, Malaysia, Oman and Singapore on March 21.

Bangladesh has so far reported eight coronavirus cases with five deaths.

On Tuesday, the Bangladesh Railway suspended operation of 257 local, mail and commuter trains.

Following the rise of COVID-19 cases in the country, the Bangladeshi government declared a public holiday from March 26 to April 4 except for entities providing essential services.