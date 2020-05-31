Turkey on Saturday announced that it will resume domestic flights from June 1 as part of measures towards normalization amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu said in a statement that the first flights resume from Istanbul to major provinces including Ankara, Izmir, Antalya, and Trabzon, and other cities will be resumed gradually.

According to the Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, there are 983 new cases reported with 26 deaths.

Taking to Twitter, Minister said, the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 163,103, with 4,515 deaths.

On Thursday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that a series of restrictions, which were previously imposed to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, would be partially lifted on June 1.

Daycare centres and kindergartens, libraries, as well as museums, will also be reopened from June 1, he said.

But the restriction on the movements of those aged over 65 and under 18 would continue, Erdogan added.

Turkey’s first lockdown was imposed at the weekend on April 11-12, followed by the second on April 18-19, and lastly, four days of curfew on April 23-26.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case in the country on March 11 and the country is now stepping up for normalization.

Meanwhile, the total number of global coronavirus cases has topped the 6 million mark, while the deaths have surged to more than 369,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.