The death toll in Spain soared to over 4,800 on Friday after 769 people died in 24 hours, in what was a record one-day figure for fatalities.

Spain has the world’s second-highest coronavirus death toll after Italy, and has so far suffered 4,858 deaths, while the number of cases jumped to 64,059.

According to the Fernando Simon, the health ministry’s emergencies coordinator, there is a clear stabilisation with the figures indicating that little-by-little, we’re reaching the peak.

Simon said that there would be no immediate easing of the situation at hospitals.

“This pressure on the care system will continue and could even increase in the coming three, four or five days”, he added.

Despite the national lockdown imposed on March 14, which is to be extended until April 11, both deaths and infections have continued to mount, with officials warning this week would be particularly bad.

The Madrid region has suffered the brunt of the epidemic with 14,597 infections — just under a third of the total — and 1,825 deaths, or 53 percent of the national figure.

By Friday, 9,444 medical staff were infected, up from 5,400 on Tuesday.

With hospitals on the brink of collapse from the surge in patients, troops have set up a massive field hospital in Madrid’s vast IFEMA exhibition centre which currently has 1,500 beds but which could be expanded to take in up to 5,500 people — making it the largest hospital in Spain.

The surge in numbers has also brought the medical system to the brink of collapse, with Spain inking a major supply deal with China to source material to increase its capacity for testing, treatment and the protection of frontline workers.

On Friday, the labour ministry banned employers from laying-off staff or ending fixed-term contracts.

The global death toll has reached 27,360. while the confirmed cases of Coronavirus has reached 6,00,000.

Europe is the worst-hit continent with 17,314 fatalities. Italy had the highest numbers of deaths in the world at 8,165, followed by Spain (4,858) and China (3,292).

Italy recorded a shocking spike in coronavirus deaths Friday with 969 new victims, the worst daily record for any country since the pandemic began.

China has reported 54 new imported Coronavirus cases, taking their tally in the last few days to 649.

