Saudi Arabia has imposed a 24-hour curfew in Mecca and Medina as part of precautionary measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to the report on Thursday.

Interior Ministry said, the curfew would be effective in all parts of the two cities, with continuing ban of entry into and exit from them.

The curfew is applicable to all parts of Makkah and Madinah.

However, the curfew does not apply to those working in key occupations in the private or governmental sector who were previously exempted.

Col. Talal Al-Shalhoub, the Ministry of Interior spokesman said that the decision to raise the preventive measures taken against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is to protect the health of residents in the two cities, Arab News reported

All commercial activity is to be put on hold in these two cities, except for pharmacies, supermarkets, petrol stations and banking services, the report said.

Of the total 165 Corona cases detected on Thursday, the holy city Makkah reported 48 while the City of the Prophet (peace be upon him) Madinah reported 46 coronavirus positive cases.

According to the local health ministry, the Kingdom also saw 05 coronavirus related deaths – a huge single day surge which took the total corona casualty in Saudi Arabia to 21.

The health ministry also said that 64 patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 328.