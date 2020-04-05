The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed 77 lives across India after being, while the number of positive cases stands at 3,374, Health Ministry said on Sunday. Over 33 per cent of the cases have been linked to the religious gathering of the Tablighi Jamaat at Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz in March whose positive patients are spread across 17 states and Union Territories, the Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, the United States which has reported highest number of coronavirus patients is going to face its ‘toughest’two weeks as President Donald Trump said he would be deploying thousands of military personnel to states to support them.

Italy, one of the worst hit countries, has lost 15,362 people to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University figures.

China, where the virus originated from, reported 30 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, up from 19 a day earlier as the number of cases involving travellers from abroad as well as local transmissions increased.