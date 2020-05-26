Restaurants and cafes reopened in Iran on Tuesday after over two months of closure due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Mohsen Farhadi, Deputy Health Minister, on Tuesday said that all the restaurants will restart their activities observing certain health protocols, reports Xinhua news agency.

Besides, the cafes will begin their services without offering tobacco, said Farhadi in a video press conference.

The use of ‘hookah’ is very popular in the Iranian tea houses and cafes.

Tourist sites across the country reopened on Sunday, while holy shrines opened their doors to the faithful on Monday.

Meanwhile, all workers in the country will return to work from May 30

Iran has gradually eased restrictions on economy and cultural activities since early April.

The country suspended economic, sports and cultural activities since early March following the reports of first COVID-19 cases on February 19.

As of Tuesday, the country, one of the worst-hit in the Middle East, reported 137,724 COVID-19 cases, with 7,451 deaths.