The global death toll in the coronavirus pandemic crossed 30,000 on Sunday, as total cases crossed 6,60,000. With 92,472 cases Italy’s death toll crossed 10,000 becoming the worst-hit country followed by Spain which has reported 5,986 deaths. However, United States has become the country with most number of cases surpassing China with 124,464 cases.

As the number of coronavirus cases crosses the 900-mark in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today focus on the COVID-19 situation in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ address to the nation. In India, there are 979 cases, with 25 deaths.

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of the Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, said she has recovered from Covid-19. Her husband and their three children have been in isolation and haven’t shown symptoms.

Meanwhile,in China’s Wuhan where the virus was first detected in December 2019 has lifted its lockdown as the virus was controlled to large extent. A 57-year-old female shrimp seller in the city has been identified as one of the first victims of COVID-19, according to reports. The coronavirus ‘patient zero’, who made a full recovery in January after month-long treatment, believes the Chinese government could have checked the spread of the disease had it acted sooner.