The Bangladesh government has allowed shopping malls to reopen from May 10 amid the COVID-19 pandemic and also laid down a series of conditions for the businesses to operate ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Cabinet Division on Monday said that the shops will be allowed to operate from 10 am to 4 pm daily while the shoppers and sellers will have to maintain physical distance and follow other hygiene rules.

“The shops are allowed to remain open on a limited scale for the ongoing month of Ramadan and the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr,” bdnews24 quoted the Cabinet Division as saying.

Bangladesh has already extended the nationwide lockdown to May 16 amid a surge in the confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths.

To combat the spread of the COVID-19, Bangladesh had earlier declared a 10-day lockdown effective from March 26 to April 4.

In March, the country announced a stimulus package of 50 billion taka ($5.9 million) to help export-oriented industries to counter the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic at home and abroad.

As of Tuesday, there were 10,143 confirmed coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, with 182 deaths.

Meanwhile, on the global front, the number of cases has now surpassed with 2,51, 510 deaths, although the rate of fatalities and new cases has slowed from peaks reached last month.