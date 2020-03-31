Japan on Tuesday said that it would ban people from more than a third of the world, including the US, from entering the country to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The US is among a list of 73 countries to which the Japanese government also discouraged travel amid the steep global increase in the number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities, Efe news reported.

On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu revealed the plan. The additional areas will include the United States, Canada, and all of China and South Korea as well as Britain and Greece, covering most of Europe.

The updated list will cover a total of 73 countries and territories, including Africa, South America and parts of the Middle East.

Foreigners who have been to any of those regions within 14 days of arriving in Japan will not be allowed entry.to would take effect.

On Monday, 51 of the total 87 cases Japan detected were at airports.

The alerts for all countries and territories other than those ranked level 3 were raised to level 2. Japanese nationals are being warned against making any non-essential trips to such places.

More than 35,000 people have died worldwide from the coronavirus pandemic since it emerged late last year in China, most of them in Europe.

In total, 35,905 people have died, including 26,076 in Europe. Italy has the most deaths with 11,591, following by Spain with 7,340 and China with 3,304.

More than 740,00 cases have been officially detected in 183 countries and territories, including at least 408,203 in Europe, almost 150,000 in the United States and Canada with 2,635 deaths and 106,609 cases in Asia with 3,827 deaths.

The US has reported over 160,000 cases of COVID-19 and a death toll of over 3,000.