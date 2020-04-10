Bangladesh authorities have put 34 Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar as well as the entire district on lockdown amid a surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the country, according to the report.

On Thursday, Md Mahbub Alam Talukder, Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner said that only emergency health services and distribution of food aid will be allowed in the camps.

“We will not allow people to roam about for good reason,” he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the district’s Deputy Commissioner Kamal Hossain imposed the ban on travel to and from the district.

The authorities announced the shutdown of all tourist spots in Cox’s Bazar last month.

Vehicles moving into the camps for emergency reasons will require permission of his office, he said.

On Wednesday, the Country announced fifth death related to COVID-19.

The victim was one of the 39 cases reported in the country till date.

In 2019, Myanmar authorities had verified 3,454 people for an initial round of returns from a list of 22,000 submitted by Bangladesh authorities.

The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR and Bangladesh authorities had said they are seeking to confirm that these refugees wish to return.

The number of infections in Bangladesh has increased to 330, with 20 dead.

Most of the Rohingya refugees arrived in the camps following a military crackdown in the neighbouring state in 2017, said a BBC reported.

More than 740,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh since August 2017 to escape the Myanmar military. They joined about 200,000 refugees who had fled previous waves of violence and persecution.