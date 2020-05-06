The total number of COVID-19 cases in India soared to 49,391 on Wednesday including the 14,182 people who have been treated and discharged so far, with 111 new deaths since Tuesday evening, the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 1,694 on Wednesday while. As many as 2,680 new infections have been reported since last evening.

In the highest single-day surge so far, 3,875 new cases and 194 deaths were reported across the country on Tuesday. While the third phase of the nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end on May 17, Telangana has become the first state to extend it until May 29.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say at least 3,656,644 people have been infected since the outbreak began, while at least 256,736 are known to have died.

On Tuesday, Britain became the country with highest death toll surpassing Italy in Europe. The government’s tally of fatalities across the UK reached 29,427 for those who tested positive for coronavirus, exceeding the 29,029 recorded in Italy – until now Europe’s worst-hit country.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday it was time to reopen businesses even as the rate of new infections continues to rise across most of the US. “Will some people be affected? Yes. Will some people be affected badly? Yes. But we have to get our country open and we have to get it open soon.” he said.

US Vice President Mike Pence has confirmed that the Trump administration is reportedly looking to wind down the coronavirus task force in the coming weeks, reports The Guardian. Meanwhile at least 70,847 people are now known to have died in the USA, according to the data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. That represents more than a quarter of all pandemic-linked deaths reported across the world.

Several Asia Pacific countries are aiming to ease their lockdowns and kickstart their economies which have been highly affected due to the pandemic, including South Korea, Australia and Hong Kong. Vietnam is also easing its restrictions but the country’s economy, in which tourism plays a major role, faces a severe test, reports The Guardian.