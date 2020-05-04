The third nationwide lockdown with some relaxations in green and orange zones comes into effect from Monday with number of cases saw a jump of 2,270 cases to stand at 42,533. Of these, 29,543 are active, while 11,706 are discharged. The death toll stands at 1373.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday said that the party’s State Congress Committees will bear the ticket expense of the train journey of migrant workers who are being sent back to their homes by various states. “This will be the Indian National Congress’ humble contribution in service of our compatriots and to stand shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with them,” her letter read.

Her letter comes a day after the railways ordered the states to collect train ticket cost from the migrants. In its guidelines published Saturday, Railways said it would hand over the tickets to the originating states and the state would “collect the ticket fare” and hand them over to Railways.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide has passed 3.5 million, according to Johns Hopkins University data, with deaths nearing a quarter of a million. North America and European countries accounted for most of the new cases reported in recent days, but numbers were rising from smaller bases in Latin America, Africa and Russia. There are currently 3,506,924 confirmed cases of the virus, and 247,473 people have lost their lives in the pandemic so far.

Meanwhile, US president Donald Trump is “very confident” there will be vaccine by the end of 2020. In a “virtual town hall” with Fox news, Trump said: “We are very confident we are going to have a vaccine by the end of the year.” Trump’s declaration came despite his own pandemic task force predicting it could be another 18 months. The US president also said that up to 100,000 Americans could die in the pandemic.