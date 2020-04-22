A total of 17,337 people in hospital with coronavirus have died in Britain, new health ministry figures showed on Tuesday, an increase of 828 on the previous day.

The daily increase in deaths, which excludes those in care homes, is a significant increase on Monday’s tally but numbers are always lower at the start of the week due to reporting delays over the weekend.

Last week, UK extended its lockdown to tackle the coronavirus for “at least the next three weeks”, as it remains among the countries worst-hit by the pandemic with hundreds dying daily from the disease.

On March 23, PM Johnson ordered the initial three-week lockdown to tackle the spread of the virus, shutting “non-essential” shops and services, and banning gatherings of more than two people.

Since then, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 and deaths has climbed dramatically in Britain, with more than 100,000 people now infected.

Earlier, Johnson was admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital on the advice of his doctor, after continuing to have a cough and high temperature 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

Johnson was back on his feet by Friday, taking short walks between periods of rest, in what his office described as the early stage of recovery.

The government has insisted there are indications the lockdown is working and that the pandemic is peaking in Britain, with Raab saying the infection rate is thought to have dramatically reduced.

On Monday, the World Health Organization insisted that it sounded the alarm on the novel coronavirus right from the very start and had hidden nothing from Washington about the deadly pandemic.

Across the world, the total number of novel coronavirus cases have shot past 2.4 million with over 1.65 million deaths, according to the latest Johns Hopkins University data.