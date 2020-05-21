With 5,611 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India’s tally of coronavirus infections rose to 1,12,359 on Wednesday including 3,435 deaths. The Health Ministry said the COVID-19 recovery rate in India has improved to 39.62 per cent, adding that at least 42,298 people have recovered from the virus. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state in the country with 39,297 cases and 1,390 deaths followed by Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat.

Meanwhile, West Bengal and Odisha are now also facing the super cyclone Amphan, which has killed 12 in Bengal and has been called ‘bigger than COVID’ by CM Mamata Banerjee.

News agency Reuters reports, global coronavirus cases surpassed 5 million on Wednesday, with Latin America overtaking the United States and Europe in the past week to report the largest number of daily cases globally. At least 326,464 people have lost their lives in the pandemic so far.

The report said, “Latin America accounted for around a third of the 91,000 cases reported earlier this week. Europe and the United States each accounted for just over 20%. ”

A large number of those new cases came from Brazil, which is now the third worst affected country after the United States and Russia.