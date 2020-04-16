Pakistan’s coronavirus cases rose to more than 6,300 on Wednesday, as a top minister said it is a “difficult situation” for the government which is fighting war at different fronts including COVID-19, poverty, hunger and weak economy.

Addressing to the press conference, Planning Minister Asad Umar said ,”This is a difficult situation”.

The minister attended the conference with PM’s aide on health Dr Zafar Mirza and adviser on national security Moeed Yusuf.

He said besides coronavirus, the government is fighting war at different fronts including poverty, hunger and weak economy.

“It is important to find a balance between slowing the spread of the virus and ensuring lower-income people don’t have to go hungry,” he said, adding that the country was “passing through a difficult situation.”

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan extended the ongoing lockdown until the end of this month to fight the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus patients in the country rose to 6,383, with 395 new confirmed cases and 11 deaths during the last 24 hours.

Worst-hit Punjab province reported 3,143 cases, Sindh 1,668, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 912, Balochistan 240, Gilgit-Baltistan 234, Islamabad 140 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 46.

So far, 1,446 people have recovered from the disease and 111 deaths have been reported in the country.

PM Khan, while allowing relaxation in the lockdown to allow these industries to work, warned of action if set procedures were flouted.

Earlier in the month, the government had extended partial lockdown till April 14 and constantly asking people to stay indoors and follow social distancing.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Young Doctors Association (YDA) in Balochistan province has announced to resume services after successful talks with the government.