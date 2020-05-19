Nepal has reported 18 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total infections in the country to 375 with 2 deaths, according to the health ministry on Tuesday.

The Ministry for Health and Population said of the newly diagnosed cases, 12 were from Banke district, two from Dhanusha district while one each from Khotang, Dailekh, Sunsari and Jhapa districts.

“Eighteen cases of coronavirus-infection have been confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Population, taking Nepal’s tally to 375 on Monday,” the ministry said.

Earlier this month, the government extended the ongoing nationwide lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, until May 18, while the suspension of domestic and international flights will continue till May 31.

If the recommendations of the Ministry are adopted, 77 districts of the country would be divided into three clusters of red, yellow and green, depending on population density, geography, linkage to international border and number of coronavirus cases.

As the number of cases is rising sharply in recent days, Nepal’s Ministry of Home Affairs earlier announced more stringent measures to discourage movement of people from one district to another by making it harder for people to get vehicle passes.

Nepal has been under lockdown since March 24 after the second COVID-19 case was reported.

Meanwhile, globally, the coronavirus cases continue to rise with the total infections touching 4,805,005 with 318,534 deaths, according to John Hopkins University.