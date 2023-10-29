Communication services gradually return in Gaza

Communication services in Gaza are slowly returning after a significant interruption, which raised concerns of potential concealment of war crimes. Paltel Group, the key provider of communication services in the region, announced the gradual restoration of landline, mobile, and internet services on Sunday. These services had been disrupted due to ongoing hostilities.

Paltel Group’s technical teams are working diligently to address the damage to the internal network infrastructure, despite the challenging circumstances. Gaza experienced a near-total blackout of communication for nearly 36 hours. This blackout resulted from Israeli air attacks on Friday, damaging communication lines and towers, as reported by Palestinian telecoms providers.

Human rights organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, expressed concerns that the communication blackout in Gaza hindered their efforts to document potential war crimes and other abuses.

On Saturday, Elon Musk made headlines by offering his Starlink satellite internet service to internationally recognized aid organizations operating in Gaza. However, this move triggered protests from Israel, highlighting the complex and sensitive nature of the situation.

The restoration of communication services in Gaza represents a significant development in the ongoing conflict in the region. As these services gradually come back online, it is hoped that they will not only facilitate the exchange of vital information but also aid in the documentation of events in Gaza for the purpose of accountability.

