The much-awaited Super Tuesday where 14 states are voting for their Democrat candidate has become a tight race between moderate Joe Biden and socialist Bernie Sanders.

With current voting results, Biden has hailed Super Tuesday as a “good night” that was getting “even better” as he secured early wins over Bernie Sanders in the race to win the Democratic presidential nomination. “It’s a good night and it seems to be getting even better! They don’t call it Super Tuesday for nothing,” he told cheering fans in Los Angeles.

The former vice president built a lead as 14 states voted to pick the Democratic challenger to President Donald Trump, with seven projected wins against three for Bernie Sanders.

Biden has won in Texas and also in another Democrat candidate Elizabeth Warren’s state Massachusetts. The former Vice President is also leading in Arkansas, Maine, North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Minnesota.

However, Sanders has claimed victory in California which has a maximum number of delegates, 415 to offer, and Utah, Colorado, and Vermont. According to The Guardian, “Once all the delegates are divided up – which could take days or weeks – Sanders could end up coming out of Super Tuesday with a very similar number of delegates to his centrist rival.”