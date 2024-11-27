Chinmoy Krishna Das arrest: ISKCON Bangladesh puts forth demands before Yunus govt to prevent attacks against Hindus

ISKCON Bangladesh has strongly condemned the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a prominent Hindu leader, and spokesperson for the “Bangladesh Sammilito Sanatani Jagaran Jot” and also issued a list of demands to the Muhammad Yunus-led government for subsequent violence and attacks against Sanatanis in various regions of Bangladesh.

The organisation has also issued a statement and called upon the government authorities to promote peaceful coexistence.

ISKCON Bangladesh made note of the above points and more matters in a statement issued, regarding the current situation in Bangladesh and the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Advertisement

“We express our serious concern and strongly denounce the recent arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, spokesperson for the “Bangladesh Sammilito Sanatani Jagaran Jot”. We also condemn the subsequent violence and attacks against Sanatanis in various regions of Bangladesh. We urge the government authorities, to promote peaceful coexistence for the Sanatani community”, the statement said.

“As a representative of the “Bangladesh Sammilito Sanatani Jagaran Jot” and a Bangladeshi citizen, Chinmoy Krishna Das has been a vocal advocate for the protection of minority groups in the nation. It is essential to uphold his right to free speech and to support his efforts to encourage others to defend this right. Ensuring justice and fair treatment for him is crucial,” the statement added.

It also said, “Chinmoy Krishna Das and the Sanatani community deserve justice as citizens of this country, and we stress that any form of discrimination against them must not be tolerated.”

ISKCON Bangladesh listed three demands to “the Government and Relevant Authorities”.

These include identifying and holding accountable those responsible for the attacks on the Sanatani community, protecting the civil rights of Chinmoy Krishna Das and other Sanatanis, and implementing immediate and effective measures to maintain peace and harmony among all communities in the country.

“As a leading Sanatani organisation within the Gaudiya Vaishnav tradition, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Bangladesh is dedicated to safeguarding the religious freedoms and rights of minorities, including Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, and others,” the statement read.

“We have consistently urged the interim government and other leaders to ensure constitutional protections for minorities and to facilitate their full and unrestricted participation in society. We call on the government and administration to take prompt and effective actions in consultation with leaders of the Sanatani community to address these concerns,” it added.

“Bangladesh is our birthplace and ancestral home. We take pride in being citizens of this nation, where many of our Acharyas and saints were born. As citizens, we are committed to peacefully collaborating with both the current and future governments of Bangladesh. We ask the government and authorities to ensure justice for all and to allow every citizen to practice their religion freely, following their beliefs and conscience”, ISCKON Bangladesh noted as per their statement.

It also said, “ISKCON Bangladesh remains devoted to peaceful coexistence and the promotion of human values. We hope that the government and relevant authorities will recognize the situation and take peaceful actions to restore harmony and guide the nation toward communal unity.”

The statement concluded by giving a call for people to “practice religious tolerance and avoid any provocative actions”.

Chinmoy Krishna Das, arrested on Monday, was presented before a Chittagong court on Tuesday. The court denied his bail plea and sent him to custody.

According to the Dhaka Tribune, Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari appeared before Judge Kazi Shariful Islam of the Chittagong Sixth Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. His lawyers filed a bail petition, but it was rejected, and he was ordered to be sent to jail.

A case has been filed against Chinmoy Krishna Das on charges of sedition, accusing him of raising a flag on a stand displaying Bangladesh’s national flag. However, the complainant has since expressed unwillingness to pursue the case, a minority leader said.

The Bangladesh Hindu Bouddha Christian Unity Council (BHBCUC), the largest minority group in Bangladesh, expressed concerns on Tuesday over the arrest and called on the interim government to release Chinmoy Krishna Das immediately.

“We strongly condemn the arrest of Prabhu Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, spokesperson of Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, from the Dhaka airport area on Monday afternoon,” said Manindra Kumar Nath, Acting General Secretary of BHBCUC.