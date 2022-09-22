Chinese official: RCEP delivers prominent dividends

Wang, also China’s international trade representative with the Ministry of Commerce, made the remarks at a forum of the ongoing seventh China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, capital of northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Since the RCEP came into force on Jan 1 this year, it has delivered increasingly prominent dividends to companies through tariff concessions, trade facilitation, and other policies, he said.

Driven by the world’s largest free trade deal, the level of trade and investment liberalization and facilitation has been markedly raised in East Asia, and the region’s business environment has seen continuous improvement with growing confidence in economic recovery, said Wang.