Chinese official: RCEP delivers prominent dividends

Trade between China and the other 14 Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership members reached $1.20 trillion in the first eight months of this year.

China Daily/By Xinhua/ANN | September 22, 2022 12:02 pm

Visitors view commodities at the seventh China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept 20, 2022. (Zhao Ge / XINHUA)

Wang, also China’s international trade representative with the Ministry of Commerce, made the remarks at a forum of the ongoing seventh China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, capital of northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Since the RCEP came into force on Jan 1 this year, it has delivered increasingly prominent dividends to companies through tariff concessions, trade facilitation, and other policies, he said.

Driven by the world’s largest free trade deal, the level of trade and investment liberalization and facilitation has been markedly raised in East Asia, and the region’s business environment has seen continuous improvement with growing confidence in economic recovery, said Wang.

