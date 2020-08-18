The Chinese mainland has reported 22 new imported novel coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 2,322, according to the National Health Commission on Tuesday.

Of the new imported cases, 14 were reported in Shanghai, three in Jiangsu, two each in Tianjin and Shaanxi, and one in Guangdong, the commission said, Xinhua reported.

No new deaths has been reported from the imported cases.

On Monday, 39 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, the commission said.

Altogether 79,642 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were still three suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, it added.

The commission also said 356 asymptomatic cases, including 221 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation.

According to the commission, 18,473 close contacts were still under medical observation after 1,464 were discharged on Monday.

Chinese authorities have rolled out mass testing for hundreds of thousands of people in the port city of Dalian.

A second wave of mass testing was also launched in Xinjiang’s Urumqi in July to detect residents who had previously tested false negative.