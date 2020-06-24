China has received reports of 12 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, of whom nine were domestically transmitted and three were imported, according to the haelth authorities.

The National Health Commission said in its daily report that of the domestically transmitted cases, seven were reported in Beijing and two in its neighbouring Hebei Province.

But commission has confirmed that no news deaths were reported related to the disease.

Last week, China reported 34 new coronavirus cases, including 22 in Beijing, where the health officials have submitted the virus genome sequence from the recent clusters of COVID-19 infections to the World Health Organisation.

As of Tuesday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 83,430, including 368 patients who were still being treated, with 12 in severe condition.

Altogether 78,428 people had been discharged after recovery and 4,634 people had died of the disease, the commission said.

The commission said four new suspected cases were reported in Beijing Tuesday, bringing the total suspected cases to 18 in the country.

Three new asymptomatic cases, including one from abroad, were reported on the mainland on Tuesday, it said,

Earlier, Chinese officails warned that the coronavirus situation in Beijing is “extremely severe”, as new infections were reported from Beijing where a new cluster has sparked a huge trace-and-test programme.

The World Health Organization also expressed concern about the cluster, pointing to Beijing’s size and connectivity.

Beijing’s coronavirus testing capacity has been expanded to 90,000 a day, according to China’s official news agency Xinhua.

Until this recent outbreak, most of China’s cases in recent months were nationals returning home as the pandemic spread to other countries.

A total of 1,083 patients in the Hong Kong SAR, 45 in the Macao SAR, and 435 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

Meanwhile, total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 91.8 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University CSSE. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 4.7 lakh.