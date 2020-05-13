A northeastern Chinese city has partially shut its borders and cut off transport links after the emergence of a local coronavirus cluster that has fuelled growing fears of a second wave of infections in China.

Jilin, with a population of more than four million, suspended bus services Wednesday and said it will only allow residents to leave the city if they have tested negative for COVID-19 in the past 48 hours and complete an unspecified period of “strict self-isolation”.

According to the local government’s statement, all cinemas, indoor gyms, internet cafes and other enclosed entertainment venues must shut immediately, and pharmacies must report all sales of fever and antiviral medicines,

The city is located in the eponymous province of Jilin.

According to China’s National Health Commission (NHC), seven new confirmed Covid-19 cases were reported on Tuesday of which one is imported and the other six cases locally transmitted.

The city reported six new cases on Wednesday, all linked to the Shulan cluster, bringing the total number of cases linked to a local laundry worker to 21.

Shulan shut down public transportation as well as trains leaving the city on Sunday.

China has largely brought the virus under control, but it has been on edge about a potential second wave as it has lifted lockdowns and restrictions across the country.

Hubei province and its capital Wuhan where the coronavirus first emerged in December last year, reported no new case on Tuesday, health officials said.

But Wuhan city reported 598 asymptomatic cases causing concern among the local people about a rebound of COVID-19.

The overall death toll in China stood at 4,633 people as of Tuesday while the total number of cases increased to 82,926, including 104 patients who were still being treated. The condition of ten people was stated to be serious, the NHC report said.

(With inputs from agency)