Chinese ambassador’s wife beats Pakistani maid in public

A video that’s been circulating on social media recently shows the wife of a Chinese ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong, abusing her Pakistani maid.

According to some news reports, Rong is not currently serving as China’s ambassador to the nation.

The video was released on Twitter with the caption “Kalesh b/w wife of Chinese ambassador and her Pakistani Maid” under the handle @gharkekalesh. The incident allegedly occurred in a Lahore market, according to several other pages that uploaded the footage, and the maid was allegedly found drinking juice from the envoy’s wife’s bottle without her permission.

After being posted on Twitter under the username ‘Ghar ke kalesh’, the video quickly got traction. The maid is shown being attacked by the woman in the video as she begs for compassion and tries to flee. The woman is seen slapping and whipping her viciously. The incident happened during the daytime.

The diplomat’s wife continues to thrash the woman as many people attempt to intervene. She is unstoppable, it appears from the video footage. She is seen kicking the maid in the stomach and dragging her by her hair. Circumstances which led to the beating are not known.

Over 86K people have seen the video since it was uploaded.

The original video was uploaded On May 31, 2023, with the statement “video footage of a Chinese woman physically attacking a Pakistani lady in public without anyone intervening in the Punjab region.” A Twitter user stated: “Education is modification of behavior, not crazy behavior.” There are numerous witnesses asking why the woman is beating her maid.

