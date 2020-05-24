China has recorded three new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Saturday, after the first day with no new cases reported since the outbreak began, the National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement on Sunday.

Of the new cases, two were imported while one was a local transmission, according to the NHC.

On Friday, no new COVID-19 cases was registered in China for the first time.

The milestone comes a day after the opening of China’s rubber-stamp parliament, the National People’s Congress, where Premier Li Keqiang said the country had “made major strategic achievements in our response to COVID-19.”

However, local health authorities are conducting mass testing of all of its 11.2 million population to ensure that there is no second wave of the virus attack.

The number of new asymptomatic cases of the coronavirus increased to 36 from 28 a day earlier, the NHC said.

The number of infected cases in the mainland stands at 82,974 and the number of deaths remained unchanged at 4,634.

Meanwhile, coronavirus worldwide cases have crossed 5.4 million mark taking tally to 5,401,612 including 3,43,804 deaths while 2,247,151 have recovered, according to Worldometer figures.

The US state of New York now allows gatherings of up to 10 people for non-essential purposes, two months after a statewide order banned such gatherings of any size to curb spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.