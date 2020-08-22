China has registered 22 cases of the new coronavirus in the mainland for Aug. 21, according to the health commission on Saturday.

All 22 new infections were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, marking the sixth straight day with no new locally transmitted infections.

As of Friday, mainland China had 84,939 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The coronavirus death toll remained at 4,634.

According to the commission, 18,473 close contacts were still under medical observation after 1,464 were discharged on Monday.

Chinese authorities have rolled out mass testing for hundreds of thousands of people in the port city of Dalian.

A second wave of mass testing was also launched in Xinjiang’s Urumqi in July to detect residents who had previously tested false negative.