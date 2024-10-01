Logo

# World

China issues regulations on network data security management

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has signed a decree of the State Council, unveiling regulations on network data security management.

IANS | New Delhi | October 1, 2024 11:42 am

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has signed a decree of the State Council (photo:IANS)

The regulations, which will take effect on January 1, 2025, aim to regulate network data processing activities, protect the legitimate rights and interests of individuals and organizations, and safeguard national security and public interests.

They put forward general requirements and provisions for network data security, further specify rules concerning personal information protection, and fine-tune mechanisms for the management of important data, Xinhua news agency reported.

The country will improve the rules and regulations on the cross-border security of network data, and clarify the conditions under which network data processors can provide personal information to overseas parties, according to the document.

In addition, the regulations also stipulate the obligations for internet platform service providers, specifying data protection requirements for entities such as third-party service and product providers.

