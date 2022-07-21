China issues blue alert for rainstorms

China’s National Meteorological Centre on Thursday issued a blue alert for rainstorms in some parts of the country.

From Thursday morning to 8 a.m. Friday, rainstorms are expected in parts of Qinghai, Gansu, Sichuan, Shaanxi and Chongqing, while heavy downpours of up to 160 mm may lash parts of these regions, the meteorological center said.

Some regions will also experience short-term heavy rainfall, with over 60 mm of hourly precipitation in some places, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales, Xinhua news agency reported.

The meteorological centre has advised local governments to make appropriate preparations and check the drainage systems in cities, farmlands and fishponds.

It has also alerted drivers to watch out for flooding and traffic jams and has asked schools and kindergartens to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of students and children.

China has a four-tier, colour-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.