China denies reports of bank notes printed without authorization

China’s central bank on Wednesday denied reports that a director of China Banknote Printing and Minting Corp was being investigated because he was suspected of printing banknotes with the same code number worth 2 trillion yuan ($313 billion) without authorization.

Officials from the Currency Gold and Silver Bureau of the People’s Bank of China (PBC) said that the printing and issuing of renminbi has strict working procedures and technical standards, and the PBC has been carrying out relevant work in accordance with laws and regulations.

The bank strongly condemned the rumour-mongering and has reported the case to the public security organ.

Chen Yaoming, board director and member of the Party committee at the China Banknote Printing and Minting Corp (CBPM), is being investigated on suspicion of serious violation of discipline and law after turning himself in to the authorities.