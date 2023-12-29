Logo

China amends criminal law

The amendment stipulates harsher punishment for bribery, Xinhua news agency.

IANS | New Delhi | December 29, 2023 3:12 pm

Representational image (Photo: IStock)

The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, China’s top legislature, on Friday voted to adopt the Amendment XII to the Criminal Law.

It will take effect on March 1, 2024.

