China amends criminal law

‘They are ready but people are not’: BJP mocks Congress over Nagpur rally
The Congress kick-started it's 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign from Nagpur rally.
The amendment stipulates harsher punishment for bribery, Xinhua news agency.
IANS | New Delhi | December 29, 2023 3:12 pm
The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, China’s top legislature, on Friday voted to adopt the Amendment XII to the Criminal Law.
The amendment stipulates harsher punishment for bribery, Xinhua news agency.
It will take effect on March 1, 2024.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Congress kick-started it's 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign from Nagpur rally.
Kickstarting the party’s campaign for 2024 Lok Sabha elections at the 'Hain Taiyar Hum' rally in Maharahtra’s Nagpur, Gandhi said, “There is a fight between two ideologies going on in the country.
The Congress chief unfurled the party flag at the party headquarters here, in presence of senior leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K C Venugopal and Ambika Soni, and workers.
Advertisement