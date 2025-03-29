ChatGPT to limit image generation due to heavy strain on its GPUs, says OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, which owns AI pwoered chat bot ‘Chat GPT’, Saturday announced temporary rate limits on image generation as its GPUs struggle to keep up with the high demand.

In a post on social media X, Altman said that while it is “super fun” to see users enjoy the image-generation feature, the heavy usage is putting a strain on their computing resources.

“It’s super fun seeing people love images in chatgpt. But our GPUs are melting….,” said Altman.

To address this issue, he said, OpenAI will introduce temporary restrictions while working on making its module more efficient.

“We are going to temporarily introduce some rate limits while we work on making it more efficient. hopefully won’t be long!” added Altman.

As part of these changes, users on ChatGPT’s free tier will soon be limited to three image generations per day.

However, he didn’t reveal when these restrictions will come into effect.