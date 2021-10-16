Centre to distribute 8.2 lakh high quality hybrid seeds free to farmers

With a motive to increase production of oil seeds, Centre has decided to give 8.2 lakh mini kits of high yielding hybrid seeds to farmers free of cost under the National Food Security Mission (NFSM).

The objective of the Seed Mini Kit program is to polarize new varieties with high yield potential and other useful features so as farmers of adjoining districts would also have faith in these varieties and be prepared for mass adoption of high yield hybrid varieties , said a senior officer of the Agriculture Ministry here on Saturday.

Under the Scheme, Centre would distribute free seeds which give more than 20 quintals per hectare in 343 districts of 15 states covering major oil seeds producing states including Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam and Uttarakhand.

For another pilot project to increase oil seeds production, the centre has selected seven districts of five states for distribution of high yield hybrid seeds. The pilot project would cover Morena and Sheopur of MP, Banaskantha in Gujarat, Hisar in Haryana, Bharatpur in Rajasthan and Etah and Varanasi districts of Uttar Pradesh.

In these districts, 1,20,000 seed mini-kits from a total of 1615 quintals of high quality seeds would be prepared and distributed. Each district would be given 15 thousand to 20 thousand seed mini-kits. In addition to the regular programme, three TL hybrid high yielding varieties of mustard have been selected for seed mini kit distribution.

