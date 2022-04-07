Can’t banish China from Tibet, need to learn peaceful coexistence: Dalai Lama

Nobel laureate and Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Thursday said Tibetans cannot resort to violence and banish the Chinese out of our land, however, they can definitely learn to coexist peacefully through the approach of middle way policy while we continue to preserve our own identity.

Addressing the participants of the 25th Shoton festival being held in Dharamshala in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, he said moreover, there is widespread interest among the Chinese today towards Tibetan Buddhism and its scientific approach that relies on logic and reasoning through investigation.

Even scientists around the world are experimenting with the viability of the correlations of science and Buddhism, he added.

Dalai Lama stated that the Tibetans owe extensive gratitude to King Songtsen Gampo for introducing Buddhism and the Tibetan script that they so proudly promote today.

He urged the Tibetans, particularly the Millenials, to continue the preservation of Tibet’s heritage and to the reassurance of gathering, he affirmed to live over 100 years.

Dalai Lama expressed happiness over the commencement of the Shoton festival and said the festival brings fond memories of Tibet where it is celebrated with much fervour and gusto.

He stressed on the relevance of Tibetan opera as an intrinsic part of Tibetan culture and added Tibetans in exile must continue to protect and preserve that culture.

The representative of each opera troupe presented a segment of Namthar (biographical stories) the Tibetan spiritual leader.

A total of 8 opera troupes are currently in Dharamshala to participate in the weeklong Shoton festival, a grand official cultural event that began on 6 April and will conclude on 13 April.