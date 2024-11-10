Canadian police arrest main Khalistan protest organiser in connection with Nov 3 Hindu temple attack

In a major development, Canadian Police have arrested the main organiser of the violent Khalistani protest in connection with the November 3 attack on a Hindu temple in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

According to a statement from the Peel Regional Police (PRP), the arrested individual has been identified as 35-year-old Inderjeet Gosal of Brampton. He was allegedly involved in the attack. The police said Gosal has been charged with Assault with a Weapon.

“Investigators from the 21 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau and Strategic Investigation Team (SIT) have arrested and charged another individual involved in the violent demonstration at a Brampton Mandir… the individual has since been identified as 35-year-old Inderjeet Gosal of Brampton. On November 8, 2024, he was arrested and charged with Assault with a Weapon. He was released on conditions and is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton at a later date,” the statement said.

The PRP further stated that “Investigators continue to analyze hundreds of videos of the incidents and are working to identify additional suspects involved in criminality and anticipate further arrests.”

Gosal is believed to be a close aide of Khalistani extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. He reportedly replaced Hardeep Singh Nijjar as the so-called Khalistan Referendum’s main organiser in Canada. Nijjar was killed by unidentified gunmen in June last year.

The arrest comes days after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau admitted the presence of Khalistani supporters in Canada. Trudeau, who has accused the Government of India of involvement in Nijjar killing, said that there are supporters of Khalistan in Canada but they don’t represent the entire Sikh community in the country.