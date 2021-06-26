Three groups have been added by the Canadian government to its terror list. These three groups are Three Percenters, James Mason and Aryan Strikeforce.

With these new additions, Canada now has 77 terrorist entities listed under the Criminal Code.

The Three Percenters is an anti-government group and its goals are to defend against an “overreaching government”, right to bear arms, and “push back against tyranny”. Last year, two of the group’s leaders were allegedly involved in a 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The plan allegedly involved detonating explosives and public executions of public officials by hanging them on live television.

Moreover, US prosecutors obtained a conspiracy indictment against six men associated with the Three Percenters, the latest in a series of such charges arising from the January 6 riot at the Capitol by former President Donald Trump’s supporters.

Aryan Strikeforce is a UK-founded neo-Nazi group with connections in Canada. Its aim is to start a race war and eradicate ethnic minorities. It plans to carry out violent activities to overthrow governments to carry out their dream of a white-nationalist state.

The other name mentioned in the list, James Mason is an American neo-Nazi activist group, accused of providing ideological and tactical instruction on how to operate a terrorist group.

These groups will now face severe repercussions: their assets will be frozen by banks and financial institutions, anyone with connections to the group will be blocked from banks and financial institutions.